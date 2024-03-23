PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

Punjab University's Department of History organised a seminar on '84 years of Lahore Resolution, Muslim League, Quaid-e-Azam and demand for Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab University's Department of History organised a seminar on '84 years of Lahore Resolution, Muslim League, Quaid-e-Azam and demand for Pakistan'.

Forman Christian College University Lahore Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Sikandar Hayat, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, renowned historian Dr Sikandar shed light on the challenges and criticisms faced by the Pakistan Resolution, such as concerns about the feasibility of creating separate Muslim-majority state and the implications for minority rights.

He said" "We don’t prefer regional writers and prefer foreign authors instead."

Clarifying the misconceptions of leftists on the topic of Pakistan Resolution, he highlighted the role of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the Independence Movement. He reflected on the enduring legacy of the Pakistan Resolution in contemporary Pakistan and its continued relevance in shaping national identity and politics.

Dr Mahboob Hussain thanked the scholars and participants. He said "we should work together for betterment of Pakistan."