Punjab Govt, UE Forge Alliance To Reform Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:23 PM
The Punjab government has decided to collaborate with the University of Education (UE) Lahore, to reform schools across the province
Under the program, a new curriculum will be developed for nutrition programs, machine marking systems, and language learning programs.
The decision was taken during a meeting with Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, here on Thursday. Also present on the occasion were former Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Director Punjab Textbook board Irtiza Naqvi, Amina Shaikh, Professor Dr.
Intizar Butt, Professor Dr. Shehzada Qaiser, and others.
During the meeting, a plan of action was prepared to launch the nutrition program and language learning program province-wide under the school Reforms Program. Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed assured the Punjab Education Minister of full cooperation from the university while briefing him.
The Punjab Education Minister said that reforms would be introduced that would compete with private schools. A machine marking system would be introduced across the province to promote a transparent education system.
