Punjab Talent Hunt Programme Competitions Conclude At Sahiwal Medical College

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:16 PM

Punjab Talent Hunt Programme Competitions conclude at Sahiwal Medical College

Muhammad Izharul Haq, a student of the University of Sahiwal, got first position in the poetry competition held here on Wednesday under Punjab Government's Talent Hunt Programme

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izharul Haq, a student of the University of Sahiwal, got first position in the poetry competition held here on Wednesday under Punjab Government's Talent Hunt Programme.

The poetry competitions were held at Sahiwal Medical College organised by Sahiwal art council.

The position holder students would represent Sahiwal district in the divisional competitions.

Special guest of the function, Director Colleges, Prof. Masood Faridi gave a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to Muhammad Izharul Haq who represented the university under the Majeed Amjad Literary Society.

More Stories From Education

