Punjab University Announces Results Of Senate's Elections

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

The Punjab University Thursday announced results of Senate's elections on the six seats of principals of affiliated colleges and five seats of registered graduates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab University Thursday announced results of Senate's elections on the six seats of principals of affiliated colleges and five seats of registered graduates.

According to polls count on the seats of principals, Aslam Pervaiz, Ahsan Mukhtar, Anjum Nizami, Nasreen Aftab, Nuzhatur Rehman and Farah Rasheed got 64, 62, 61, 56, 56 and 53 votes, respectively, and won the elections.

There were 16 contestants while 127 voters used their right to vote.

On the seats of registered graduates, Ms Zunaira Fareed and Yamna Sadaf got 744 and 626 votes, respectively, and won two seats reserved for women.

On general seats, Malla Khan Haidri, Muhammad Arif and Adrees Ahmad obtained 456, 452 and 446 votes, respectively.

There were 15 contestants and out of 1,064, more than 1,000 voters took part in the polls.

