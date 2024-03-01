- Home
Punjab University Institute Of Metallurgy And Materials Engineering (IMME) Organizes Training Workshop
Published March 01, 2024
Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organized a 3-days workshop on ‘Materials Characterization Techniques’
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organized a 3-days workshop on ‘Materials Characterization Techniques’.
The objective of the workshop was to cultivate participants with fundamental understanding and acquire skills in state-of-the-art techniques like X-ray Diffraction (XRD), Scanning electron microscopy (SEM), Electron Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS), Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and Electrochemical Techniques employed for material characterization and failure analysis.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, IMME Director Prof Dr Mohsin Ali Raza, Prof Dr Aqil Inam, Dr Muhammad Asif Hussain, Dr Ameeq Farooq, Dr Zaeem Ur Rehman, Dr Shahid Iqbal from Systec Technologies, Islamabad and participants from various organizations including Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Laboratories Complex, Lahore, Ghani Glass (Pvt.) Ltd., Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, National Engineering & Scientific Commission, Curexa Health (Pvt.) Ltd., University of Mianwali, University of education, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, University of Management and Technology (UMT), Riphah International University Faisalabad, Government College University and University of the Punjab were present.
In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the efforts of Director IMME Dr Mohsin Ali Raza and his team for their leadership in orchestrating a successful workshop. He stressed the importance of regularly organizing such workshops. He highlighted their potential to elevate the university’s ranking and foster knowledge and experience sharing. The experts in the workshop provided guidance on advanced tools, encompassing fundamental principles and applications, equipment operations, sample preparation techniques, data acquisition methods and the scientific analysis of acquired data. The workshop provided participants with hands-on experience in exploring the morphology and topography of various materials, crystal structures, particle sizes, strain and shape, as well as elemental composition and electrochemical properties.
PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood distributed certificates to both the trainers and participants as a token of appreciation.
