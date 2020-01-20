UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Issues Admission Schedule For LLB

Mon 20th January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab University on Monday issued a schedule for admissions forms and fee for the LLB (three Years) Part-I, II & III annual examination, 2020.

According to PU spokesman, the last date of submission for admission forms for regular and late college candidates is 17-3-20, 18-3-20 and 19-3-20 with single fee and 24-3-20, 25-3-20 and 26-3-20 with double fee, respectively.

The spokesman said that details were also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

