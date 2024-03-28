Open Menu

RBISE Making All-out Efforts To Control Cheating Mafia: Chairman RBISE

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

RBISE making all-out efforts to control cheating mafia: Chairman RBISE

The Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Thursday said that the board was making all-out efforts to control the cheating mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Thursday said that the board was making all-out efforts to control the cheating mafia.

The Chairman visited the examination centers of MC Boys High school Millat Colony Rawalpindi, Abbasi High School Affandi Colony Rawalpindi and MC Boys and Girls High School Satellite Town Rawalpindi in connection with the 9th First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements made to facilitate the students.

The Chairman informed that foolproof arrangements were finalized for the Exams and the Board with the cooperation of the district administration had implemented Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board to prevent cheating and ensure fair conduct of the examinations.

Teams were formed to visit exam centers to discourage cheating and use of any unfair means, he added.

DC Jhelum, Capt.(R) Samiullah Farooq visited various examination centers in the district in connection with the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for the examination centers.

Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui visited the examination centers of Government Boys and Girls High School Kallar Syeddan, Allied Girls High School Kallar Syeddan and Government High School Dubiran Kalan and checked the exam centers.

He said that strict monitoring of the examination centers was being conducted under a zero-tolerance policy against cheating.

In this regard, on the order of the chief minister of Punjab, the police had also been given the authority to visit and check the examination centers along with the board officers concerned to discourage cheating.

He warned that strict action would be taken if cheating material is found in electronic devices during checking.

Action following the law would be taken without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Jhelum BISE All Government

Recent Stories

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

5 minutes ago
 'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offe ..

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML

4 minutes ago
 Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders F ..

Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

5 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar E ..

IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative dir ..

Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director

5 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

5 minutes ago
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as sn ..

Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom

5 minutes ago
 Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service ..

Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri

5 minutes ago
 04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

10 minutes ago
 DC for taking strict action against absent teacher ..

DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad

10 minutes ago
 Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax co ..

Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection

9 minutes ago
 Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wi ..

Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education