RBISE making all-out efforts to control cheating mafia: Chairman RBISE

The Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) on Thursday said that the board was making all-out efforts to control the cheating mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on Thursday said that the board was making all-out efforts to control the cheating mafia.

The Chairman visited the examination centers of MC Boys High school Millat Colony Rawalpindi, Abbasi High School Affandi Colony Rawalpindi and MC Boys and Girls High School Satellite Town Rawalpindi in connection with the 9th First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements made to facilitate the students.

The Chairman informed that foolproof arrangements were finalized for the Exams and the Board with the cooperation of the district administration had implemented Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board to prevent cheating and ensure fair conduct of the examinations.

Teams were formed to visit exam centers to discourage cheating and use of any unfair means, he added.

DC Jhelum, Capt.(R) Samiullah Farooq visited various examination centers in the district in connection with the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed the security arrangements finalized for the examination centers.

Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui visited the examination centers of Government Boys and Girls High School Kallar Syeddan, Allied Girls High School Kallar Syeddan and Government High School Dubiran Kalan and checked the exam centers.

He said that strict monitoring of the examination centers was being conducted under a zero-tolerance policy against cheating.

In this regard, on the order of the chief minister of Punjab, the police had also been given the authority to visit and check the examination centers along with the board officers concerned to discourage cheating.

He warned that strict action would be taken if cheating material is found in electronic devices during checking.

Action following the law would be taken without any discrimination, he added.