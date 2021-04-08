SABS University organized seminar

UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th April 2021

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Thursday organized daylong seminar regarding fulbright, chevening and other foreign scholarship opportunities in A. R Nagori Gallery of the campus

The Commissioner Inland Revenue and President Fulbright Alumni Association Karachi Chapter Imtiaz Solangi delivered lecture during the seminar.

Imtiaz Solangi said that Fulbright flagship programme of US State Department offers scholarships in 150 countries around the world and 150 scholarships are expected to be awarded to Pakistan in 2022 for Masters and PhD programmes.

He said that fulbright scholarship includes tution fees, cost of books, computers, settling allowance, visa fees, airfare, living stepind and health insurance.

Regarding selection process, he said that the selection depends on four major rounds, one is screening for completeness and minimum qualification, second is evaluation according to a set of established criteria and shortlisting, third is in-person or virtual interviews of short-listed applicants that take place between July and September, the interview panels are made up of both U.

S. and Pakistani citizens, fourth is applicants who have become finalists or alternates will be notified by e-mail and official acceptance letter.

He informed that females, lower strata of society, minority groups, debating, athlete, volunteerism get additional points for selection.

He further informed that including Fulbright, Chevening, Erasmus Mundus, Australian award, Rhodes, Commonwealth, Hungarian, Japnese, Daad, Turkish and other foreign scholarship opportunities were also available for youth in various fields.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor SABSU Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that objective behind organizing scholarship opportunities seminar was to encourage students as they may have multi focuses in their career.

He said that every year huge number of scholarship opportunities were offered to Pakistani students but it is unfortunate that majority of students do not show their interest to avail those.

Dr. Shar said that SABSU aims to be a trend setter in the society and goal of university management is to encourage graduates to grab all those scholarships as other youngsters may follow their footsteps.

