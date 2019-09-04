Sargodha Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediate Result 2019

Sargodha Board Has Announced Results of HSSC Part-II 2019. Intermediate Result can be checked online.

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the results of annual HSSC Part 2 examination 2019. Sargodha Board has announced the result for class HSSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for Intermediate exams through BISE Sargodha every year. The result of any student of intermediate class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check intermediate class result.