Sindh University Employees' JAC Locks Down Offices In Protest

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Sindh University employees' JAC locks down offices in protest

On the call of Joint Action Committee (JAC), employees of University of Sindh Friday staged a sit-in and locked down the Administration Block (AC-II).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :On the call of Joint Action Committee (JAC), employees of University of Sindh Friday staged a sit-in and locked down the Administration Block (AC-II). The JAC- an alliance of all stakeholders of Sindh University announced lock down against illegal appointment of Registrar and non-fulfillment of long lasting demands regarding issues pertaining to the teachers, officers and employees, said a spokesman.

However, according to decision of JAC, academic activities continued as per schedule and teachers conducted classes after joining the "sit in".

The JAC presented 14 common demands to administration but the VC ignored the demands therefore the stakeholders jointly started their agitation from September 1, 2019, the spokesman said and added, they unanimously demanded that illegally appointed Registrar should be removed immediately because his appointment was illegal as per basic requirements of such post.

The VC not only illegally assigned charge of Registrar to Dr. Ameer Abro but he had also promoted Abro illegally as Associate Professor on just three years service experience, the spokesman alleged and said that Dr. Ameer Abro, instead of resolving matters positively as a Registrar, misused his position and victimized officers.Employees demanded jobs on retired employees' quota, deceased quota, supporting allowance and allotment of houses in colony on merit basis. Officers demanded time pay scale as per decision of syndicate and faculty members prioritize demands of advertisement for faculties' appointments in higher grades and selection board of 22 grade.

Representatives of all associations said that they would continue their struggle till the acceptance of demands. They also condemned actions against employees, officers and teachers, the spokesman added.

