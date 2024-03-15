(@FahadShabbir)

The Institute of Gender Studies, University of Sindh, Jamshoro organized a seminar titled "Empowering women through inclusion" with the aim to address issues faced by women and promote their empowerment

During the event, speakers said that domestic violence was also a major cause of women's marginalization, which in turn leads to health problems and psychological distress.

The Pro Vice Chancellor, Sindh University main campus Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Hamadullah Kakipoto, Director Dr. MA Qazi Institute of Chemistry Dr. Irfana Begum Malah, Professor Amar Sindhu, Dr. Ameer Ali Barero and others expressed their views in detail. Students from various departments of the institute and university also participated in large numbers.

Director Institute of Gender Studies Dr. Misbaah Bibi Qureshi while addressing the event, said domestic violence was a grave issue causing fear and health complications for women. She stressed that health was not just a medical issue but a societal one, and collective efforts were required to address these issues.

Dr.

Misbaah Bibi further stated that education and empowerment are crucial for women and they should not remain silent about domestic violence. She emphasized that educated and empowered women can effectively combat domestic abuse.

Director Institute of Chemistry Dr. Irfana Begum Mallah revealed that many missing girls and women were actually victims of honor killings in our society. She stressed the need to expand women's roles across all sectors of life so they can support each other and stand up for themselves.

Professor Amar Sindhu emphasized that women are intellectually brilliant and are proving to be better managers and officers, which should be leveraged for the benefit of society. She advocated for increasing women's employment in institutions.

Dr. Ameer Ali Burero highlighted the importance of business for women's progress and recommended that universities should take steps towards entrepreneurship to support the national economy.

During the seminar, female students expressed their views through documentary films about daily issues faced by women and declared ASP Lahore Sheharbano as their national hero and role model.