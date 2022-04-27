SSC annual exams to start from May 10

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 will commence in Rawalpindi division on May 10, (Tuesday) in accordance with the schedule announced earlier while 117,796 students will appear in the exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022 will commence in Rawalpindi division on May 10, (Tuesday) in accordance with the schedule announced earlier while 117,796 students will appear in the exams.

According to spokesman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), Arslan Cheema, all the arrangements had been completed. 388 exam centers including 142 for boys and 139 for girls had also been set up besides 107 combined centers, he added.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams which would start on May 10, he said.

He informed that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed by the board chairman Dr Khalid Mehmood that would conduct surprise visits to the examination centres. The reports would be presented to the chairman on daily basis and action would directly be taken by the chairman, he said.

The central control room would be set up in Rawalpindi Board's office besides district level control rooms which would be set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

All the arrangements had been finalised for transparent and smooth holding of the exams, he said adding, in case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board's website www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917, 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

