Teachers’ Protest Continues Outside The Parliament In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Teachers’ protest continues outside the parliament in Islamabad

The teachers say that their protest will be converted into a sit-in if their demands are not met by the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Teachers and employees staged a protest demonstration against the federal government for placing Federal Directorate of education (FDE) under the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

A large number of teachers gathered outside the parliament outside to lodge their protest against the government. The police had put barriers on their way to the parliament but the teachers reached there by removing all barriers and fences. They also faced manhandling with the security personnel and also the harsh words.

The teachers warned the government authorities that their protest would be turned into a sit-in if their demands were not met.

PML-N leader Khwaja Asif also joined the protesters and addressed them.

He said that the government was trying to create problems for the teachers by imposing Local Government Ordinance 2021. He said they would not allow the ministers to do whatever they want, he clarified.

Khawaja Asif said that the general masses were forced to sell their children and kidneys due to increasing inflation in the country.

On the other hand, all 390 schools in the federal capital remained closed, affecting around 200,000 students.

It may be mentioned here that the teachers went on strike against the Local Government Ordinance 2021 and FDE would report to the yet-to-be elected mayor of Islamabad under the this ordinance.

