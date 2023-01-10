UrduPoint.com

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Invites Research Proposals From Faculty Members Under RAPID Tech Transfer Grant

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 06:36 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) invites research proposals from faculty members under RAPID Tech Transfer Grant

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited research proposals from faculty members, under the RAPID Technology Transfer Grant (RTTG) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited research proposals from faculty members, under the RAPID Technology Transfer Grant (RTTG) programme.

The official sources told APP that HEC, in that regard, had invited faculty members of public and private sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs) to submit research proposals focused on the transfer of university developed technologies and products to the industry and commercial sector.

The RTTG is a key element of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project supported by the World Bank and implemented by the HEC.

It is a fast-track funding mechanism dealing with themes, topics, and issues of severe urgency for quick-response research on Flood Response, Climate Change and Environment.

The grant is anticipated to support proposals in applied research, product innovation, and commercialization of developed technological research and solutions. The RTTG will provide funds to selected institutions based on a competitive, peer-reviewed evaluation of proposals.

The amount of funding for RTTG awards may range between PKR 10 - 20 million with a maximum project duration of six months.

Sharing the details of applicant eligibility, the sources stated that Lead Principal Investigators (Pls) must be a regular faculty member of higher education institutions (public and private), or hold a contract equivalent to the length of the project duration.

The priority sectors for RTTG support are Flood Response, Climate Change and Environment, including but not limited to climate mitigation, adaptation, policy dialogue interventions and disaster management (focusing on climate modelling and disaster surveillance, environment monitoring, and geological monitoring), Metro-scale pollution reduction technologies, protection of available trees through artificial intelligence system controls, and use of membrane systems for gaseous and water industrial waste treatment The other sectors, including design and development of hybrid membranes and classical system per the requirement of site and location, identification and development of hospital waste treatment processes, removal of arsenic/other toxic metal elements from industrial effluents and water underground aquifers, climate-smart agriculture, adapting agriculture production to climate change by developing climate resilient crop varieties with regard to heat, drought, and flooding (especially of wheat and cotton) and any other area related to Flood Response, Climate Change and Environment.

-Proposal Submission Procedure- The project proposals on the prescribed application template must be submitted via HEC online portal. The deadline for project proposal submission is Tuesday, February 7, 2023 (11:59 PM).

The Interested candidates are asked to visit http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/RTTG for further information and application.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Technology Education Flood Water Agriculture Drought Visit Lead SITE Pakistani Rupee February May HEC Cotton From Wheat Industry Million

Recent Stories

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant wo ..

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

8 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

8 minutes ago
 President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences s ..

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences state visit to UAE starting Sat ..

8 minutes ago
 Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate o ..

Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless C ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ servic ..

9 minutes ago
 SCCI receives high-level business delegation from ..

SCCI receives high-level business delegation from Colombia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.