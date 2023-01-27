The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

The Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars, here on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars, here on Friday.

The scholars included Muhammad Rafiq S/o Muhammad Sadiq in the subject of urdu, Hafiz Muhammad Anas Janjua S/o Mahmoodul Hassan Janjua in the subject of Arabic, Ahmad Shahzad S/o Muhammad Tufail in the subject of Punjabi, Sidra Khalid D/o Khalid Amin in the subject of Solid State Physics, Rashid Ali S/o Muhammad Akram in the subject of Political Science, Somayya Tariq D/o Tariq Sattar in the subject of Molecular Biology, Hafiz Syed Mubashir Hussain Kazmi S/o Syed Sadiq Hussain Shah Kazmi in the subject of Islamic Studies, Alizzah Amanat D/o Amanat Ali Chaudhry in the subject of Chemistry, Muhammad Tahir Jan S/o Jan Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies and Uzma Shahzadi D/o Abdul Abbas in the subject of Islamic Studies.