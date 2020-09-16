University of Karachi announces B.Com Part II (Regular) result

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Wednesday announced the result of B.Com Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Wednesday announced the result of B.Com Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination-2019.

He mentioned that 15,315 candidates were registered of which 14,772 students appeared in the exams. As many as 430 candidates managed to clear all papers with first division, 1, 969 students with the second division, and one candidate was declared pass in the third division while 12, 372 students failed to clear their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 16.25 percent.

Iffat Ashraf Kamdar daughter of Muhammad Ashraf Kamdar, bearing seat number 721076, student of D.A. Degree College Women (Phase VIII), clinched overall first position by obtaining 1061 marks out of a total of 1400 marks.

Meanwhile, Mubashra d/o Ashfaq Ahmed, seat number 720931, Government College of Commerce and Economics, bagged second with 1036 marks and Syeda Nabail Raza Rizvi d/o Syed Asif Raza Rizvi, 720082, Government Premier College for Girls stood third with 1027 marks.