International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) - University of Karachi (KU) has been approved as a member of the Global Open Biodiversity and Health Big Data Alliance (BHBD), said an announcement here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) - University of Karachi KU ) has been approved as a member of the Global Open Biodiversity and Health Big Data Alliance (BHBD), said an announcement here on Friday.

An ICCBS spokesman referring to a letter issued by the China based secretariat of the global alliance said the centre has been made a member of the alliance and Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry accepted as its representative.

Dr, Choudhry who serves as ICCBS Director was said to have been awarded with the honor is recognition of his achievements in the field of organic chemistry and natural products chemistry.

The Global Biodiversity and Health Big Data was said to be launched at Beijing Institute of Genomics in Beijing on October 14 last year.