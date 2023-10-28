University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd phase of pre entry test on Sunday

The second phase of the pre-entry test for admissions to bachelors degree programs for the academic year 2024 in Sindh University Jamshoro and its campuses will be held tomorrow, Sunday. A total of 10,049 candidates, including 3,186 female and 6,863 male applicants, will sit for the tests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The second phase of the pre-entry test for admissions to bachelors degree programs for the academic year 2024 in Sindh University Jamshoro and its campuses will be held tomorrow, Sunday. A total of 10,049 candidates, including 3,186 female and 6,863 male applicants, will sit for the tests.

Candidates from various districts including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot and other provinces will participate in the tests at the main campus in Jamshoro. Moreover, candidates who missed the test in the first phase due to certain reasons, but have submitted their applications, will also be eligible to participate in the test.

In Larkana campus, a total of 513 candidates including 139 female students will appear in the test, while in Naushro Feroze campus, a total of 74 candidates including 17 female students will take the test.

In Thatta campus, a total of 100 candidates including 25 female students will participate in the test.

In Dadu Campus, a total of 458 candidates including 126 female students will take the test, while in Mirpur Khas Campus, a total of 471 candidates including 134 female students will try their luck. In Laar Campus Badin, a total of 431 candidates, including 124 female students, will participate in the pre-entry test.

Preparations for the entry tests at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and all its campuses have been completed. The Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will personally oversee the test proceedings at the main campus, while focal persons and pro-vice-chancellors will supervise tests at the different campuses.