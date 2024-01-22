The Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) at the University of Turbat will host a National Seminar on Balochi Oral Traditions, on 20th April 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC) at the University of Turbat will host a National Seminar on Balochi Oral Traditions, on 20th April 2024.

The deadline for paper/abstract submission is 20th Feb 2024.

For more details about the seminar, visit the university website https://uot.edu.pk/downloads/national-seminar-on-balochi-oral-traditions