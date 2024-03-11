Open Menu

UVAS, SARP Pay Homage To Prof Manzoor Ahmad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:23 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore (UVAS) in collaboration with Society for Animal Reproduction of Pakistan (SARP) arranged a ceremony to pay homage to former UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad for his extraordinary contributions in veterinary education and reproduction in dairy animals on his 90th birthday

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, President SARP Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, Former Hockey Player & Olympian/Gold Medalist Prof Dr Tariq Aziz Khawaja and a number of UVAS Deans, Directors, Chairmen/Chairpersons, Alumni members, stakeholders (poultry, dairy, livestock, meat) industries, officials from Livestock Department and daughters of Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that Prof Dr Manzoor is an institution and father of veterinary profession in Pakistan. He said Prof Manzoor played a leading role in the uplift of livestock sector in Pakistan. He mentioned Prof Dr Manzoor never compromised on merit and hard work, passion, dedication and commitment are some of the qualities of his personality.

