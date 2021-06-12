VC IUB hails govt for including mega projects in budget

The vice-chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Athar Mahboob, while congratulating the faculty, staff, students, and social and educational circles of Bahawalpur, said that the federal government has included the mega projects worth Rs 4 billion of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in next year's financial budget

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The vice-chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Athar Mahboob, while congratulating the faculty, staff, students, and social and educational circles of Bahawalpur, said that the Federal government has included the mega projects worth Rs 4 billion of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in next year's financial budget.

The PC1 for these projects has been approved by Central Development Working Party and will lead to the construction of new teaching departments, institutes and hostels at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and its sub-campuses and a new sub-campus at Ahmadpur East. These projects are part of the Rs 44 billion development budget allocated by the government for the higher education sector.

Later, Rs. 15 billion will be added to this development package.

Initially, a grant of Rs 200 million has been earmarked for Islamia University of Bahawalpur projects for the year 2021-22 and an additional amount will be provided based on performance. Speaking on the budget broadcast of Radio Pakistan, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that in this year's financial budget, Rs 44 billion have been allocated for development works in the higher education sector and there is an operational budget of Rs 66 billion through which the Higher Education Commission provides grants to universities.

These grants have been significantly increased as compared to previous years and it is gratifying that the government has made more room for it which can be increased by Rs 15 billion. The total allocation of the Higher Education Commission is aboutRs 120 billion which is a very good sign for the higher education sector.