Week-long Training Of Officers Starts At ETC Islamia University

Wed 03rd March 2021

Week-long training of officers starts at ETC Islamia University

Executive Training Center Islamia University Bahawalpur has started a week-long training course for administrative officers and staff

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Executive Training Center Islamia University Bahawalpur has started a week-long training course for administrative officers and staff.

According to details, Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest of the inaugural session.

He said that the professional and career development is essential for teachers and officers to enhance their skills hence an Executive Training Center has been set up.

The training has been arranged not only for the teachers, officers and employees of Islamia University Bahawalpur but other institutions and universities will also benefit.

