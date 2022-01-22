1456 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Saturday

UrduPoint.com

As many as 1456 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, whereas 4 people lost their lives to the pandemic during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1456 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, whereas 4 people lost their lives to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 460,381 while total deaths were recorded 13,097 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 974 cases while 3 cases of coronavirus were detected in Attock, 20 in Bahawalpur, 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 47 in Faisalabad, 5 in Gujranwala, 1 in Gujrat, 2 in Kasur, 1 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodhran, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Mianwali, 41 in Multan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Narowal, 5 in Okara, 2 in Pakpattan, 255 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Rahimyar Khan, 7 in Sargodha, 13 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Vehari and 37 in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,342,009 tests for COVID-19 so far while total recoveries were recorded as 431,097 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged the citizens.

