UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 24 More Lives In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:26 PM

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

The pandemic coronavirus claimed another 24 lives in the province whereas 913 new cases were reported on Saturday which turned the death toll to 5,534

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The pandemic coronavirus claimed another 24 lives in the province whereas 913 new cases were reported on Saturday which turned the death toll to 5,534.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 175,964.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 538 new cases were reported in Lahore, nine in Sheikhupura, six in Nankana Sahib, 57 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, 18 in Jehlum, 29 in Gujranwala, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Narowal, five in Hafizabad,19 in Sialkot,29 in Gujrat, 60 in Faisalabad, seven in Toba Tek Singh, four in Chineot, one in Jhang,16 in Sargodha,10 is Khoshab, six in Bhakkar, 36 in Multan, two in Vehari, two in Lodharan, one in Khanewal,one in Muzaffargarh, 11 in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar,18 in Rahimyar Khan, four in Okara, two in Pakpatan and three new cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,386,515 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 164,487 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IESCO assures full cooperation to traders for reso ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan “Trump of Pakistan ..

27 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

LAC to hold photo exhibition on Monday

6 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be completed immediat ..

6 minutes ago

ISS Crew Seals Off First Air Leak in Russia's Zvez ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.