UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Cases Climbs To 3967 In KP: DRP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:35 PM

Dengue cases climbs to 3967 in KP: DRP

The dengue fever cases have climbed to 3967 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 108 more cases reported on Wednesday, provincial Dengue Response Unit (DRP) reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The dengue fever cases have climbed to 3967 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 108 more cases reported on Wednesday, provincial Dengue Response Unit (DRP) reported.

The provincial capital remained the most affected district of the province until now with 1970 cases till October 2, followed by Swat with 283 cases. 182 cases were reported from merged district Khyber, 174 from Shangla, 163 from Mansehra, 143 from Battagram, 142 from Mardan, 138 from Dir Lower, 119 from Haripur, 118 from Abbottabad, 102 from Swabi, 99 from Nowshera, 90 from Kohat, 43 Bunner, 30 from Charsadda, 28 from DI Khan, 24 from Lakki Marwat, 9 from Bannu, five each from Malakand, two from Karak and Dir upper and one each from Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat and Tank.

According to DRP figure 40 new cases were reported from Peshawar, 8 from Nowshera, 11 from Swat, three each from Bunner, Dir Lower, two from Bajaur, 11 from Mardan, 8 from Swabi, 9 from Haripur, four from Mansehra, seven from Kohat, and one each from Lakki Marwat and DI Khan districts.

It said that till date 3759 patients were discharged after necessary treatment adding that a total 1970 cases of dengue have so far been reported from Peshawar followed by Swat with 283 cases.

The report further revealed that on Wednesday 89 patients were admitted in various hospitals of the provinces while 45 were discharged.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Dir Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank October From

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

8 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

26 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

41 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

1 hour ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

1 hour ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.