Dengue cases climbs to 3967 in KP: DRP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The dengue fever cases have climbed to 3967 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 108 more cases reported on Wednesday, provincial Dengue Response Unit (DRP) reported.

The provincial capital remained the most affected district of the province until now with 1970 cases till October 2, followed by Swat with 283 cases. 182 cases were reported from merged district Khyber, 174 from Shangla, 163 from Mansehra, 143 from Battagram, 142 from Mardan, 138 from Dir Lower, 119 from Haripur, 118 from Abbottabad, 102 from Swabi, 99 from Nowshera, 90 from Kohat, 43 Bunner, 30 from Charsadda, 28 from DI Khan, 24 from Lakki Marwat, 9 from Bannu, five each from Malakand, two from Karak and Dir upper and one each from Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat and Tank.

According to DRP figure 40 new cases were reported from Peshawar, 8 from Nowshera, 11 from Swat, three each from Bunner, Dir Lower, two from Bajaur, 11 from Mardan, 8 from Swabi, 9 from Haripur, four from Mansehra, seven from Kohat, and one each from Lakki Marwat and DI Khan districts.

It said that till date 3759 patients were discharged after necessary treatment adding that a total 1970 cases of dengue have so far been reported from Peshawar followed by Swat with 283 cases.

The report further revealed that on Wednesday 89 patients were admitted in various hospitals of the provinces while 45 were discharged.