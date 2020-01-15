Many companies produce substandard medicines

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday released names of the pharmaceutical companies allegedly involved in producing substandard and falsified medicines in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) The Ministry of Health on Wednesday released Names of the pharmaceutical companies allegedly involved in producing substandard and falsified medicines in the country.The law enforcement agencies have gathered evidences against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged involvement in producing sub-standard life saving drugs, the sources said on Wednesday.The ministry of health, in this regard, has released names of the country's top pharmaceutical companies.

According to the list, as many as 446 live hunting medicines were produced in the last five years.According to the ministry of health, 202 fake medicines were produced in 2015, 96 in 2016, 86 in 2017, 41 in 2018 and 24 life saving drugs in 2019.In 2015, Marvi Pharmaceuticals Karachi produced Emicof cough syrup, in 2018, OHS Pharmaceutical Hyderabad prepared Semidoral, in 2018, Everest Pharmaceuticals Islamabad prepared Zerodol tablet, Amros Pharmaceuticals Karachi prepared fake and substandard Amrophyron injection, in 2018, SJ&G Fazal Elahi Pharmaceutical-Karachi also remained involved in preparing fake and substandard medicines.

Amros Pharma Islamabad prepared 250mg Ciprofloxacin tablets in 2018, similarly Everest Pharmaceuticals Islamabad prepared cardol tablets.Similarly, Gaba Pharmaceuticals Karachi prepared fake and substandard table and a syrup in 2019.Poor-quality medicines present a serious public health problem, particularly in poor economies such as Pakistan, and may have a significant impact on the national clinical and economic burden.