Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expresses concern over Pahalgam massacre

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, has expressed deep concern over the killing of innocent tourists in a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He stated that terrorists have no religion, and no religion in the world permits the killing of innocent people. The massacre of innocent tourists in occupied Kashmir is highly condemnable.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the Modi regime was gripped by a frenzy of war, and just as in the Pulwama incident of 2019—when India blamed Pakistan without any investigation—India has now again blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident merely five minutes after it occurred, without presenting any evidence. This clearly reflects the panic and frustration of the Modi government.

"India wants to cover up its own crimes by leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan. However, the world is now well aware of India’s false propaganda. India has emerged as a global terrorist state, having carried out acts of terrorism not only in its own country but also in countries like Canada, the president said adding that the world was fully aware of India’s sinister designs.

He further said that at a time when the Vice President of the United States is visiting India, this false flag operation staged by India in Pahalgam was an attempt to mislead the world—a failed attempt at deception. But he said soon, the true nature of India's malicious agenda will be exposed to the global community.

The AJK President added that India had a history of carrying out false flag operations in occupied Kashmir and elsewhere, always blaming Pakistan. Instead of blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident, India should conduct a transparent investigation and bring the real perpetrators to justice.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry strongly condemned the firing on tourists in occupied Kashmir, expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He emphasized that Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and strongly condemn acts of terrorism wherever they occur in the world.