AJK Leaders Urge International Community To Address Volatile Regional Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM

AJK leaders urge international community to address volatile regional situation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and former AJK President and Ambassador in United States Masood Khan, on Monday, called for the international community’s urgent attention to the highly volatile situation in the region

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and former AJK President and Ambassador in United States Masood Khan, on Monday, called for the international community’s urgent attention to the highly volatile situation in the region.

According to president office, during a one-on-one meeting held at the Presidency at JK house in the Federal metropolis, both the leaders expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region and emphasized that the key to lasting peace in South Asia lies in the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

"India is persecuting Kashmiris under the guise of a false flag operation," the president said.He further stated that India aims to undermine the Kashmir freedom movement by orchestrating such operations.

They also agreed to continue raising their voices at global forums to advocate for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and to highlight the ongoing human rights violations under the Modi government in occupied Kashmir.

