AJK Leaders Urge International Community To Address Volatile Regional Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and former AJK President and Ambassador in United States Masood Khan, on Monday, called for the international community’s urgent attention to the highly volatile situation in the region
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and former AJK President and Ambassador in United States Masood Khan, on Monday, called for the international community’s urgent attention to the highly volatile situation in the region.
According to president office, during a one-on-one meeting held at the Presidency at JK house in the Federal metropolis, both the leaders expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region and emphasized that the key to lasting peace in South Asia lies in the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute.
"India is persecuting Kashmiris under the guise of a false flag operation," the president said.He further stated that India aims to undermine the Kashmir freedom movement by orchestrating such operations.
They also agreed to continue raising their voices at global forums to advocate for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and to highlight the ongoing human rights violations under the Modi government in occupied Kashmir.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets
Body found from canal
CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12
Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq
Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this year: Rawalpindi Police
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq warns Modi stay away from misa ..2 minutes ago
-
AJK leaders urge international community to address volatile regional situation2 minutes ago
-
AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidence3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expresses concern over Pah ..5 days ago
-
Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education Complex5 days ago
-
ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt6 days ago
-
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances6 days ago
-
Kashmir issue stands as unfinished agenda for completing Pakistan: Noon6 days ago
-
Kashmir issue stands as unfinished agenda for completing Pakistan: Noon6 days ago
-
AJK President seeks OIC, member countries vibrant role to help resolve Kashmir, Palestine issues6 days ago
-
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, business centers in Mirp ..11 days ago
-
Unexpected heavy rainfall brings relief to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)12 days ago