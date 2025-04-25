AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidence

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday stressed the need for an open and transparent audit process and directed for enhancements to bolster public confidence in financial matters.

He was talking to Director General Audit Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Saeedullah Khan Niazi, who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Friday, the AJK President's office said.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and the current political situation in the region.

Niazi presented the Annual Audit Report for the financial year 2024-25 to the President and briefed him on the Audit Department’s annual performance.

