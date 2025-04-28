- Home
Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar Ul Haq Warns Modi Stay Away From Misadventures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq on Monday said that India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers were just a prelude to water aggression.
In an interview to a private news channel, the AJK premier said that India suddenly released 40,000 causes of water into the Jhelum River to create havoc but there was no loss of life or property because we were fully prepared to deal with any kind of eventuality in view of the fast changing political scenario in the region", he said adding that they had long anticipated the enemy’s cowardly tactics.
He said that Pakistan being a proud nuclear power and a pillar of strength for the Muslim Ummah stands united in its commitment to defend the country's territorial sovereignty. "India does not have the courage to cast an evil eye on Pakistan", he said.
India, he said, would be paid back in the same coin if it dared to commit any misadventure against AJK and Pakistan. "500,000 retired soldiers in Azad Kashmir on high alert, ready to repel Indian aggression, AJK PM said.
Anwar said that even the youth of AJK were ready to fight alongside the armed forces in case of war. He lauded Pakistan's consistent support to Kashmir cause saying that the respective governments have always lent their all out support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle in testing times.
"The current army chief, upon assuming command, took a courageous stand on issue of Kashmir and said that Pakistan fought three wars for Kashmir and was ready to fight ten more if required", he added.
Referring to persecution of religious minorities particularly the Muslims in India, he asked , "What kind of protections have Muslims ever truly enjoyed in India? "The plight of minorities continues to expose a harsh and troubling reality", he said, adding that the brutal assault of a Dalit girl shocked the conscience of the world.
PM said that India has miserably failed to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate political struggle despite using its military might. He stated that the country is fully prepared to respond with full strength if India commits aggression.
The AJK Premier stated that Pakistan has the right to respond to Indian hostility as it deems necessary. He warned that any Indian attempt to escalate tensions along the LoC or carry out terrorist activities in Azad Kashmir will be met with a response "eleven times stronger" by the Kashmiri nation.
The Prime Minister said Kashmiris have drenched their homeland with their blood, adding that the martyrs' sacred blood will never go in vain. He described Kashmiris' struggle as a testament to pain, perseverance, and resilience, highlighting India's military siege and information blackout in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.
He highlighted internal unrest in Indian states like Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam and accused India of using anti-Pakistan rhetoric to unify its fractured society.
