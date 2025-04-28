- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Condoles Demise Of Journalist's Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist Abid Malik
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist Abid Malik.
In his condolence message, the President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
