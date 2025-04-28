(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalist Abid Malik.

In his condolence message, the President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

APP/ahr/378