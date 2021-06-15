AJK Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 to be announced on Wednesday

UrduPoint.com
The annual budget of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, June 16

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The annual budget of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, June 16.

The official sources told APP on Tuesday that the AJK Legislative Assembly met today in the State metropolis on Tuesday after which, the budget session of the house had been summoned by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir will chair the session.

It will be the last budget of the incumbent AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan-led PML (N) AJK government, which is competing its stipulated 5 year constitutional term next month whereas the general elections for the 53-seat of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on July 25.

