Open Menu

Black Day Observed To Mark Protest Against Unlawful Indian Occupation In Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Black day observed to mark protest against unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

Kashmiris observed Black Day on Friday to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu Kashmir state by India for the last 76 years since the bleak day of October 27, 1947

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Oct, 2023) Kashmiris observed Black Day on Friday to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu Kashmir state by India for the last 76 years since the bleak day of October 27, 1947.

"On the occasion of Black Day, Kashmiri diaspora community organised massive protest demonstrations all across the world including New York, London, Brussels, Geneva, Paris and other influential world capitals to seek world attention towards the early and amicable settlement of the long-running dispute, according to messages released to the media here on Saturday.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers, while stressing the need for early resolution of the lingering dispute said that India's prolonged military occupation poses a serious existential threat to the people of Kashmir. Calling India a terrorist state, the speakers said that India under Modi's authoritarian rule was fast emerging as a terrorist state extremist.

Referring to the killing of a Sikh leader by Indian agents in Canada and the involvement of its navy officials spying for Israel in Qatar, they said these incidents amply demonstrate India's dodgy and destructive role in world affairs.

Highlighting the RSS-influenced regime's anti-Kashmir agenda and its hostile policies towards minorities, they said that on the one hand, India was killing innocent Kashmiris in the IoK, while on the other it had ruthlessly persecuted religious minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits in India.

Lauding the Kashmiris' undying spirit and their passion for freedom, they said that now India should realize the fact that it cannot destroy the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people with its military might.

Terming Kashmir as the oldest unresolved dispute pending on the UN agenda , the speakers said that it was high time that the world community should play its due role to help resolve the long-drawn conflict peacefully in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Resolution Protest World United Nations Israel Canada Qatar Brussels London Paris Jammu Geneva New York October National University Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: ..

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

23 seconds ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

24 seconds ago
 ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khybe ..

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

20 minutes ago
 Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: ..

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: police

4 minutes ago
 Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

30 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

23 minutes ago
Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

4 minutes ago
 Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brent ..

Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

4 minutes ago
 Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Af ..

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

22 minutes ago
 SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir