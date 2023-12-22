Ex AJK President Yaqoob calls on President Sultan

Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan on Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

MIRPUR ( AJK ) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Dec, 2023) Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan on Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

Both the leaders discussed in detail, the issues of mutual interest including the prevailing political and human rights situation in the region, said a press release.