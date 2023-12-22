Open Menu

Ex AJK President Yaqoob Calls On President Sultan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan on Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

Both the leaders discussed in detail, the issues of mutual interest including the prevailing political and human rights situation in the region, said a press release.

