Indian Police Arrest Five Innocent Kashmiri Youth

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:18 PM

Indian police arrest five innocent Kashmiri youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested five innocent youth in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested five innocent youth in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the arrested three youth identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Pandit, Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmed Dar from Dangerpora area of Sopore in the district.

The police arrested two other youth, Muhammad Yasin Butt and Wasid Ashraf Sofi, from a checkpoint at Najibhat Crossing in Kareeri area of the district.

The police labeled Ishfaq Pandit as a militant and all other youth as over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian police under a new strategy arrest youth and put them behind the bars by labeling them as militants or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

The action is aimed at punishing the youth for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement

Kashmir

