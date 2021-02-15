Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has sought the world community's role to help-stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has sought the world community's role to help-stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Monday the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while referring to India's aggressive and expansionist designs vis-�-vis Kashmir said that the BJP government led by Narendara Modi had declared an unannounced multi-pronged war against the Kashmiri people to erase Kashmiris' political, religious and cultural identity.

"On one hand India has let loose its forces to kill innocent Kashmiris particularly the youth while on the other political and cultural onslaught of Kashmir and forced silence has adversely affected the every facet of life in Kashmir", the spokesman added.

He said that the enforcement of a regime of new laws have opened floodgates for the settlement of non-Kashmiris in the state.

"Under the garb of new laws the BJP has been importing hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India to settle them in Kashmir", he said adding that since August 5, 2019 hundreds of thousands of non-Kashmiris including Sharnathries, Valmiki, and Gurkhas families have been issued domicile certificates illegally.

Terming it as a deep rooted conspiracy against Kashmiris the spokesman said that settlement of non-Kashmiris was part of India's sinister plan to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Urging the international community to take effective cognizance of the situation in the region he said that it was high time that Indian government should be made accountable for its actions that are in contravention to the UNSC resolutions and international laws that strongly prohibit any occupying state from changing demography of a disputed territory.