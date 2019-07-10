UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Martyrs Day On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

The Kashmiri people on both sides of the LoC ( Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir) as well as rest of the world will observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on Saturday (July 13) with the renewal of the pledge to continue their struggle for their right to self determination and freedom from Indian occupation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : The Kashmiri people on both sides of the LoC ( Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir) as well as rest of the world will observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on Saturday (July 13) with the renewal of the pledge to continue their struggle for their right to self determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

It will be official holiday in AJK on this occasion.

Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK observe this day every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they gave this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar.

A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last 72 years.

In Mirpur a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held on this occasion under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political social and public representative organizations.

The programme to mark the day with full respect and honour is being given final touches, the official sources said. Public meetings will also be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.

