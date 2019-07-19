(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue struggle till achieving right to self determination and the whole State's accession to Pakistan

The day was observed to commemorate the resolution adopted at the platform of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar on 19th July, 1947 demanding Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider had directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to observe the day with national zeal and fervor to convey a strong message to the international community that Pakistan is incomplete without accession of whole Kashmir to it.

Seminars, rallies and functions were held across AJK to highlight significance of the day.

Main function of the day was held at Municipal Corporation Hall Muzaffarabad. It was arranged by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

The speakers including minister Women Empowerment Nauren Arif vowed to continue struggle till accession of whole Kashmir to Pakistan and said Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan.

They said our forefathers have decided our destination as Pakistan in 1947.

They said the purpose of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan's resolution will only be achieved when entire Kashmir become part of Pakistan and a day is not far away. We will see that day with our own eyes In Shah Allah and Indian tyranny end once for all.

The speakers strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in the held valley and appealed world human rights International organizations to take a serious notice of the prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir where youths are being brutally killed every day.

Leaders of various political parties and representatives of Hurriyat conference, religious, social, cultural organizations and people belonging to all walks of life attended the function.

In their messages on the day, President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime minster AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan have appealed political forces and people to demonstrate unity in their ranks against the enemies of Pakistan who are bent on weakening its very foundation.

They said Kashmiris have chosen Pakistan as their final destination and struggling against Indian illegal occupation for the past 70 years.