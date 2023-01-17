Pacific Kashmir solution can be global peace harbinger: H.S Adviser to ex-Prime Minister of AJK Hameed Shaheen Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) Adviser to ex-Prime Minister of AJK Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that Kashmiri leaders should sit together to tailor a consensus formula on a pacific Kashmir dispute solution in the light of the United Nations given settlement road map via rulings of August 1948 and of Jan 1949.

"Kashmir imbroglio is neither a territorial nor a two-state dispute; this dispute has its moorings with the historicity of June 3, 1947, British government's Indian subcontinent partition formula based on the ideological demographic composition of the population; that premises help indicate how to solve this 75-year old dispute", Alvi, also seasoned Kashmiri analyst observed in an open talk via phone here on Tuesday.

He said that Kashmiri political elders from both parts of the divided Jammu and Kashmir should be helped to have a series of get-togethers anywhere within the state to devote their combined intellect to evolving an adjustable consensus in the light of the United Nations rolled out a democratic road map on Kashmir; a part of Kashmiri woes springs from the sorrowful fact that they have not been afforded any togetherness and consensual opportunity for past over 75 years.

If they sit on a common rostrum they can devise adjustable approaches for a democratic participatory formula seeking advisory help from the United Nations organization which is an international adjudicating party to this colossal human sacrifices written dispute.

"If Kashmir has the potential to non-peace, it has a much larger potential of peace for the community of South Asian countries as an immediate dividend and to the international community as prime peace contributor", Shaheen Alvi expounded.

The seasoned Kashmiri writer suggested Kashmir Peace Push as a cardinal initiative on the part of the Kashmiri political and social elders; a range of mutual meetings from across the state can be practically helpful to rid the region of fears of geographic and economic instability. Kashmiri youth must be associated with a series of mutual peace meetings, he added.