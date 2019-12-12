UrduPoint.com
President AJK Lauds Malaysia's Principled Stance On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

President AJK lauds Malaysia's principled stance on Kashmir

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Thursday lauded the principled stance taken by Prime Minister Dr. Mahatir Mohammad and the Malaysian Government on the appalling and deeply concerning human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Thursday lauded the principled stance taken by Prime Minister Dr. Mahatir Mohammad and the Malaysian Government on the appalling and deeply concerning human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Pakistan were beholden to the Malaysian Prime Minister for calling a spade a spade during his statement in the UN General Assembly session, held in September this year when he said that India had "invaded and occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir".

The AJK President made these remarks while interacting with the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, who called on the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House, said a press release.

The AJK President appreciated that despite Indian pressure of sanctions, the iconic Dr. Mahatir Mohammad had refused to change Malaysia's stance on Jammu and Kashmir.

President Masood also welcomed Dr. Mahatir's call for dialogue, negotiations, arbitration or any other form of diplomacy to resolve the�Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adding that the Malaysian Prime Minister had reiterated the need for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The AJK President said that Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Muhammad had put the United Nations and the rule of law at the centre for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Instead of listening to this sound advice by one of the world's most preeminent statesman, India had launched a #BoycottMalaysia campaign.

Sardar Masood Khan also appreciated the statement of Malaysian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah that Malaysia would continue to play a proactive role in opposing any form of oppression regardless of religion, skin or colour.�The Malaysian High Commissioner said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close ties which will be further strengthened. Malaysia will continue to take its principled stance on the Kashmir dispute and will also, explore opportunities for enhancing cultural and economic ties with AJK including investment in infrastructure, energy, education, health, tourism and extractive industry sectors.

