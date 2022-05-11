UrduPoint.com

World Silence Over Destruction, Desecration Of Century-old Shrine Regrettable: Mushaal

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 07:47 PM

World silence over destruction, desecration of century-old shrine regrettable: Mushaal

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, on Wednesday lamented that despite lapse of over 27 years, the criminals involved in the destruction and desecration of the of centuries' old shrine of famous religious scholar, Sheikh Noorud Din Wali (RA) at Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam remained unpunished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, on Wednesday lamented that despite lapse of over 27 years, the criminals involved in the destruction and desecration of the of centuries' old shrine of famous religious scholar, Sheikh Noorud Din Wali (RA) at Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam remained unpunished.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, in her message on the 27th anniversary of demolition and desecration of Noorud Din's shrine, said that May 10 reminded the painful story of desecration and destruction of centuries' old shrine at the hands of Indian occupation troops, 27 years ago on May 10, 1995.

The Hurriyat leader said that Charar-e-Sharief complex included a historic mosque and hundreds of residential houses were destroyed by Indian troops during a military siege operation that continued for 66 days.

The chairperson said that the brutal and inhuman occupation forces put on fire most of the town of Charar-e-Sharief including around 1,000 houses and 200 shops and changed the locality completely.

However, she said that the world powers and so-called human activists remained tight-lipped because the victims were Muslims, adding that the international community should have to shun this duplicity to make the world a better and safe place to live and have to take incriminate actions against aggressors irrespective of their belief, religion and cast.

Sheikh Noorudin, the 14th century Sufi poet who translated the Holy Quran into Kashmiri.

Mushaal lamented that the Indian occupation forces desecrated over 130 religious places including mosques, shrines and dargahs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) hitherto but not a single criminal was taken to task.

She revealed that the Indian occupation authorities were doing all these acts under its notorious and nefarious plan to erase golden history of the Muslim from the occupied region.

However, Mushaal vowed that the supremacist Hindutva region could destroy mosques, shrines and houses of the Muslims but all such inhuman acts would prove counter-productive and these would further strengthen the belief and resolve of Kashmiri people to break the shackles of Indian subjugation.

On the occasion, the Hurriyat leader urged the world powers, human right organizations and UN bodies to make the officials involved in the tragic and unfortunate incident to an example because the inaction further emboldened Indian government and its soldiers who were carrying out such activities with complete impunity.

Related Topics

India Century Fire World United Nations Wife Jammu May Criminals Gold Mosque Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

RCCI urges political parties to sign 'Charter of E ..

RCCI urges political parties to sign 'Charter of Economy'

25 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks plan for Lahore ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks plan for Lahore traffic management

27 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari writes to UN seeking immedi ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari writes to UN seeking immediate cognizance of India's ille ..

28 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutche ..

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

30 seconds ago
 Eight new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Eight new Corona cases confirmed in KP

32 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.