Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announces enhancing UCs funds, starting treatment plants on PPP mode

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the demand of union council representatives, he has decided to enhance the funds of union councils so they could serve people of their respective areas.

“I’ll give you [UCs] more funds and will make you accountable for their judicious spending”.

Shah said that in the last election of 2018, PPP won three MNA seats and this time we have bagged seven MNAs and 12 MPA seats which is the manifestation of the party workers’ hard work and ability to reach the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the people of Karachi.

The chief minister said that on the recommendation of party workers, his government would provide the people of Karachi with water supply, sanitation, and transport facilities, particularly in the under developed areas and directed the Excise & Taxation & Narcotic Control Minister to eliminate the drug mafia from the city.

Murad Shah said that a scheme of a sewerage treatment plant would be initiated for Rs135 billion in PPP mode so that treated wastewater could be used for industrial usage.

He said this on Friday while speaking at an interactive session of PPP representatives and party workers for budget 2024-25.

The meeting was held at Banquet Hall of CM House and attended by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Sindh Waqar Mahdi, provincial Ministers- Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah, Shaheen Sher Ali, Advisor Najmi Alam, Mayor and deputy mayor Karachi, MNAs – Qadir Patel, Hakim baloch, Nabeel Gabol, Dr Akhtiar Baiq, Senators – Nadeem Bhutto, Masroor Ahsan, MPAs, district presidents and general secretaries, representatives of local bodies and party workers.

Ms Sadia Majeed, the President PPP Women wing Malir district pointed out that the wastewater of the city and industrial waste was being released untreated in the sea damaging mangroves and marine life badly. At this, the CM assured her that the provincial government was trying to install Treatment plant so that wastewater could be treated and used for agriculture.

She pointed out that narcotics was being used by children in Rehri, Lath Basti and other nearby villages openly. The chief minister directed Commissioner Karachi to take strict action against the drug mafia in the areas. He added that his government has already inityiated targeted operation against the drug mafia in the city.

Ms Sadia urged the chief minister to establish a separate arts council and digital library in Malir so that healthy activities could be promoted. The chief minister appreciated Ms Sadia for making public-oriented demands and he assured her that he would meet her genuine demands.

A party worker from district Malir said that the party has won all the seats from Malir but Malir has not been given proper representation in the government. He demanded that appropriate representation of District Malir may be given. The CM told him that his demand would brought in the knowledge of Chairman PPP.

Salman Murad also spoke on the occasion.

Ms Shahida Rehmani, UC President Imran Bapra, and Moosa Mengal Districtt Keamari raised the issues of water shortage, absence of health facilities at islands of Baba & Bhit and requested the chief minister to provide them these facilities. He pointed out that patients from Baba & Bhit were transported to the city through boats and when the patients reached the Keamari road, it remained jammed.

The also pointed out that there was a shortage of teachers in the schools of Kiamari district. The CM said that the Keamari district has been created recently and it would be provided with all the facilities the workers have pointed out in the meeting.

Shahida Rehmani pointed out transport issues and the shortage of girl college. She urged the chief minister get the Manghopir road constructed. Surjani park, Keamari andother areas have no playgrounds and parks. The CM directed local bodies of the area to develop playgrounds and develop parks. He said that he would finalize Manghopir road scheme shortly.

District President Liaquat Askani complained that District Keamari and West have been ignored while launching Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

He also raised the issue of water shortage.

The CM said that his government has constructed Maripur, and KANUUP roads and vowed to resolve the issues of transport and water shortage.

More Khan, a UC Chairman, said that the union councils were being given Rs500,000 per month budget which was not sufficient. Out of 35 Goths of the UC of Keamari, 30 have no water or electricity.

Mumtaz Tanoli chairman of UC requested for creation job opportunities for the youngsters and the provision of water to the villages of the West. Most of the UC Chairmen told the CM that they did not have offices for which the CM directed the

Minister’s Local government to establish UC offices where needed.

Ashraf Sardar of the Minority wing said that the district West has major minority localities where that needed development works.

Ali Ahmad Jan general Secretary of the West district said that the West and Keamari districts have six towns PPP have five and the sixth town was in the party alliance. He demanded enhancement of the Octroi and Zila Tax (OZT) share.

Faraz Khwaja pointed out the water shortage in Lyari and said that the bulk line had either been choked or damaged which needed to be repaired. He urged the government to eliminate the drug mafia from Lyari. The CM directed Minister Excise & Taxation and Narcotic Control Sharjeel Memon to start an operation against the drug mafia in Lyari.

Haji Majeed City President said that there was the need to strengthen party organisation in the city. He pointed out that 80 per cent of the population of Lyari was paying electricity bills even then prolonged load–shedding was being resorted there.

Shahbaz a party worker demanded the establishment of pre-schools in the public sector education system because most people could not afford private schools. He also pointed out the shortage of staff at Lyari University. He said Lyari Hospital have no ventilators, therefore the patients of the area suffer a lot.

Karamullah Waqaqi General Secretary of District South appreciated the exercise of seeking party workers’ input in the development initiative. He demanded that there should be a mechanism for the purpose.

He called for the resolution of the sewerage system in Lyari and proposed to solarise the pumping stations. The CM directed the town administration to resolve local issues.

Yasin Jumani pointed out that the construction of the Red Line project has caused traffic jams along the University Road. He demanded the completion of the project at the earliest.

Ilyas Gabol pointed out the issues of Sohrab Goth Town and Safoora Town which have large katchi abadis and undeveloped settlements. He proposed the government provide them with water supply, sanitation, and health facilities. Mr Gabol urged the government to regularise the villages of the East.

Ms Yasin Butt demanded resolution of load shedding issue in Jinnah Town and adjoining areas.

Asif Khan demanded that solar panels may be given to the poor people to get rid of inflated electricity bills.

Senator Masroor Ahsan said that the meeting was convened to seek party workers’ advice for the development of the city but the workers have raised the issues which needed to be resolved at the local level by the local bodies of the area.

He urged the party workers to focus on the quality of the ongoing development works.

Anzar Ali said that in history such roads were constructed which were ignored in the past. He demanded special attention to the sewerage system and solid waste management performance. He said the building of New Karachi hospital’ has been completed but needed to be inaugurated for the public interest.

Zawarul Hassan UC Chairman: He said that the overflowing gutters have destroyed the roads of new Karachi Town.

District President Javed Shaikh, Matin Lodhi, Tahir Khan and Matin Khan said that for the first time, PPP has won one MPA seat and six union councils and now the party should give a presentation to the district in the government so that more seats could be bagged in the next election.

They pointed out the issues in their district.