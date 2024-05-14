Open Menu

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Promises Necessary Measures To Ensure Development Of ‘Waseb’

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani promises necessary measures to ensure development of ‘Waseb’

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that he had always made relentless efforts in resolving the problems of people and would continue to serve them with the same spirit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that he had always made relentless efforts in resolving the problems of people and would continue to serve them with the same spirit.

He pledged that he would take all necessary steps for the development of 'Waseb' and the funding for South Punjab would surely be spent on the public welfare projects.

He expressed these views while talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi and different delegates who called on him at the Multan circuit House.

The Senate chairman and the KPK governor discussed matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Gilani met different delegations led by notables of the city, including Makhdoom Syed Shamail Shah, Haji Altaf Gara, A. D. Khan Baloch, Malik Munir Arain, Chaudhry Usman and Ali Mehdi. The delegates apprized the Senate chairman of their problems.

The delegates acknowledged the efforts made by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the development of South Punjab. They mentioned some mega initiatives like upgradation of Multan Airport to an international airport, fly-overs and road carpeting in city, motorways and many others and said that the people of Multan were thankful to him for his development-oriented vision.

