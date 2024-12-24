Open Menu

03 Killed In Road Accident Near Hakla Interchange Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Hakla Interchange on the motorway; TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Hakla Interchange on the motorway; tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a car carrying some people was crossing the Hakla Interchange Motorway when it turned turtle due to

high speed.

As a result, three persons travelling by car died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead

to a nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Dead Motorway Car Died Road Accident SITE TV

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

3 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

1 minute ago
 03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

1 minute ago
 El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

1 minute ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

1 minute ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

1 minute ago
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir ..

Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

1 minute ago
 Football: South African Premiership table

Football: South African Premiership table

1 minute ago
 No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sa ..

No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribu ..

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

1 minute ago
 CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in P ..

CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in Power Sector

1 minute ago
 One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehm ..

One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan