03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Hakla Interchange on the motorway; tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a car carrying some people was crossing the Hakla Interchange Motorway when it turned turtle due to

high speed.

As a result, three persons travelling by car died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead

to a nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.