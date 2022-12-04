100 sewing machines distributed among deserving widows, skilled women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (WCCI) distributed 100 sewing machines among deserving widows and skilled women.

In this connection, a ceremony was held here on Sunday.

The ceremony besides others was attended by President WCCI Mardan, Aqeela Sunmbal.

Speaking at the event, the DC said that they have organized a program to distribute sewing machines to needy women in Mardan district with the support of WCCI. He said the aim of distribution was to empower the women segment of society to earn their own employment.

President WCCI highlighted the importance of selfless service and said that it is a leap taken to achieve overriding pleasure. She expressed the hope that the women who get the sewing machine would go to their respective areas and teach skills to more women.