100 Types Of New Animals To Arrive At Lahore Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

100 types of new animals to arrive at Lahore Zoo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Over 100 types of new animals will arrive in the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.

According to Lahore Zoo official sources, an excellent aquarium has also been built in the Safari Park and night safari facility will also be provided to visitors.

Excellent arrangements have been made for the corporate sector in the Safari Park, they said.

To a query, they said that 90 percent work of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park had been completed.

In this connection, Secretary Forest and DG Wildlife worked hard, they said, adding that it was impossible to upgrade two big zoos in such a short time.

Moreover, the Secretary to CM has personally supervised the upgradation of the Safari Park.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal worked hard on the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park Upgradation Project.

Every Provincial Minister was assigned responsibilities to oversee the upgradation work of hospitals besides other responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated children on the completion of the upgradation project of the Safari Park and Lahore Zoo.

