UrduPoint.com

108th Int'l Training Program Concludes

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 08:15 PM

108th int'l training program concludes

The closing ceremony of the three-week 108th International Training Program (ITP) in Performance Audit Wing was held, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the three-week 108th International Training Program (ITP) in Performance Audit Wing was held, here on Friday.

The program was organized by Directorate General Auditor Wing Lahore from Feb 20 to March 10. Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Haider was the chief guest of the ceremony. Around 12 senior audit managers from Uganda and Pakistan participated in the 108th International Training Program.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the chief guest, Auditor General Additional Director General Syed Sajjad Hyder, said that the training was arranged with an aim to exchange ideas with each other and improve performance of the participants. He added that the training workshop helped in promoting new ideas, new technical skills in professional matters. Such initiatives were important for capacity building of the public sector officers.

The Additional DG urged the participants to improve quality of service delivery to meet new challenges, saying final audit reports of the departments were submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the end of every financial year.

He mentioned that similar training was conducted every year and the audit officers were made aware of the latest trends. He said all the data was uploaded on the Audit Management Information System (AMIS) to make the audit process transparent. In case of objections, the running programs could be modified, he added.

On the occasion, certificates were given to Assistant Director of Audit Wing who received training, Miss Hajra from Uganda, Abid Khan from Quetta, Miss Maryam from Islamabad, Sajda Sajjad, Arshin Tariq from Bahawalpur, Razaullah Khan from Gujranwala, Abdul Rauf from Karachi, Akram Ali Sahir, Sundus Tariq and Maryam Khalid from Lahore.

The organizer of the program was Director General Auditor Muhammad Samiullah Tipu.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Quetta Exchange Bahawalpur Gujranwala Uganda March All From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.