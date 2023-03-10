The closing ceremony of the three-week 108th International Training Program (ITP) in Performance Audit Wing was held, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The closing ceremony of the three-week 108th International Training Program (ITP) in Performance Audit Wing was held, here on Friday.

The program was organized by Directorate General Auditor Wing Lahore from Feb 20 to March 10. Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Haider was the chief guest of the ceremony. Around 12 senior audit managers from Uganda and Pakistan participated in the 108th International Training Program.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the chief guest, Auditor General Additional Director General Syed Sajjad Hyder, said that the training was arranged with an aim to exchange ideas with each other and improve performance of the participants. He added that the training workshop helped in promoting new ideas, new technical skills in professional matters. Such initiatives were important for capacity building of the public sector officers.

The Additional DG urged the participants to improve quality of service delivery to meet new challenges, saying final audit reports of the departments were submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the end of every financial year.

He mentioned that similar training was conducted every year and the audit officers were made aware of the latest trends. He said all the data was uploaded on the Audit Management Information System (AMIS) to make the audit process transparent. In case of objections, the running programs could be modified, he added.

On the occasion, certificates were given to Assistant Director of Audit Wing who received training, Miss Hajra from Uganda, Abid Khan from Quetta, Miss Maryam from Islamabad, Sajda Sajjad, Arshin Tariq from Bahawalpur, Razaullah Khan from Gujranwala, Abdul Rauf from Karachi, Akram Ali Sahir, Sundus Tariq and Maryam Khalid from Lahore.

The organizer of the program was Director General Auditor Muhammad Samiullah Tipu.