11 injured when roof of a school collapsed in Bahawalpur

As many as 11 persons including nine minor students got injured when roof of a school collapsed here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 11 persons including nine minor students got injured when roof of a school collapsed here today. According to the sources of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, nine minor students and two female teachers got injured when the roof of Bahawal Public School collapsed inside Fardi Gate.

The injured were rushed to hospital where one minor named Lubna was reported to be in critical condition. The injured students are identified as Ayan Jameel, Atif, Kosain Abbas, Rimla, Areeba, Rehmat, Wali Muhammad and Ayyan Nazir.

The injured teachers include Iqra and Zashia. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has taken notice of the incident and sealed the school till further orders.