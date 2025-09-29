11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The 11-kV VPLU feeder, which was affected by the recent flooding and inundation situation in the Sutlej River, has been restored.

According to LESCO official sources, 24 affected transformers, 95 agricultural tube-wells and 273 domestic electricity connections have been completely restored during this restoration process. The repair and restoration process of the feeder continued day and night from September 23 to September 28, in which the LESCO team performed its services in very difficult and dangerous conditions.

During the restoration work, the road was closed due to the flooding of the river, on which the LESCO team transferred materials and equipment across the river with the help of local boats.

The special cooperation of SDO Mandi Usmanwala, his staff and Rescue 1122 played a key role in this complex and dangerous operation, the sources informed.

LESCO Chief Executive, while expressing his views on this successful operation, said that it is our commitment to provide convenience to the customers even in difficult circumstances, our team worked with passion, courage and determination in the middle of the river.

LESCO Engineer Ramzan Butt said that it is a manifestation of the bravery and professionalism of our team that we completed our work even while standing in the river.