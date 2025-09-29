Open Menu

11-kV VPLU Feeder Restored On Sutlej River, Power Supply Resumes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The 11-kV VPLU feeder, which was affected by the recent flooding and inundation situation in the Sutlej River, has been restored.

According to LESCO official sources, 24 affected transformers, 95 agricultural tube-wells and 273 domestic electricity connections have been completely restored during this restoration process. The repair and restoration process of the feeder continued day and night from September 23 to September 28, in which the LESCO team performed its services in very difficult and dangerous conditions.

During the restoration work, the road was closed due to the flooding of the river, on which the LESCO team transferred materials and equipment across the river with the help of local boats.

The special cooperation of SDO Mandi Usmanwala, his staff and Rescue 1122 played a key role in this complex and dangerous operation, the sources informed.

LESCO Chief Executive, while expressing his views on this successful operation, said that it is our commitment to provide convenience to the customers even in difficult circumstances, our team worked with passion, courage and determination in the middle of the river.

LESCO Engineer Ramzan Butt said that it is a manifestation of the bravery and professionalism of our team that we completed our work even while standing in the river.

Recent Stories

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

15 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

15 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

43 minutes ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

45 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

52 minutes ago
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

57 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

1 hour ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

2 hours ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan