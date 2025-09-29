UoG Holds Seminar To Mark World Heart Day
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) observed World Heart Day with a pledge to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and their causes.The UoG Healthcare Centre organized a special ceremony, attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor ul Haq as chief guest.
Addressing the participants, he said that a simple lifestyle and balanced diet were key to preventing heart diseases, stressing that healthy living habits could help build a healthier society.
He expressed concern over the rising number of cardiac patients among youth in Pakistan, where around 250,000 people die annually from heart-related illnesses.
Preventive measures such as healthy eating, regular exercise, and daily walks were essential to avoid such conditions, he added.Upon arrival, Dr. Zahoor ul Haq was welcomed by Healthcare Centre In-charge Dr. Hammad Aslam and his team.
The vice chancellor also inspected various departments of the center and assured further improvement in medical facilities.World Heart Day is marked globally on September 29. According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases claim around 21 million lives annually worldwide.
